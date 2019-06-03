Catania: Raid dell’Etna 2019

|Preparatevi alla nuova edizione. Il Raid dell’Etna tornerà dal 29 settembre al 5 ottobre con tutto il fascino della terra siciliana, i suoi colori, i suoi profumi, la sua cucina, con i suoi palazzi storici e le sue chiese monumentali. Una settimana di turismo, relax, cultura e competizione con il sole ed il mare di Sicilia.
La ventiduesima edizione si svolgerà su un percorso di mille chilometri che inizierà come sempre dalla reale Palermo (con visita della Cappella Palatina e della Cattedrale). Seguendo il percorso della mitica Targa Florio raggiungeremo Mirto e quindi Messina. Per la prima volta nella sua storia quest’anno il Raid dell’Etna toccherà anche la Calabria. Attraverseremo lo Stretto di Messina per visitare il Museo Nazionale di Reggio con i “Bronzi di Riace” e l’antico borgo marinaro di Scilla. Si tornerà quindi in Sicilia toccando la splendidaTaormina, le sommità dell’Etna e quindi Enna e Catania, con traguardo finale nel barocco del suo centro storico.
Per gli amanti della regolarità ben 60 prove cronometrate, alcune delle quali all’interno dello storico autodromo di Pergusa.
Il “Porsche Tribute” delizierà anche quest’anno i fans della “cavallina di Stoccarda”, con partecipazione estesa anche alle sportive moderne della casa tedesca.
Ultime settimane per iscriversi. Partecipazione limitata a settanta equipaggi.
Per info: segreteria@raidetna.it – website: www.raidetna.it
|Get ready for the new edition! The Raid dell’Etna is coming back fromSeptember 29 to October 5 with all the charm of Sicily and its colours, scents, cuisine, historical palaces and monumental Churches. A week of tourism, relax, culture and competition accompanied by the Sicilian sun and sea.
The 22nd edition will take place over a 1000 km route, and as usual it will start from the royal Palermo (including a visit to the Palatine Chapel and the Cathedral). Following the route of the fabulous Targa Florio, we will reach Mirto and then Messina. For the first time in its history, this year the Raid dell’Etna will go as far as Calabria. We will cross the Strait of Messina to visit the National Museum of Reggio Calabria and its “Riace Bronzes”, as well as the old sea town of Scilla. Then we will return to Sicily with a stop in the marvellousTaormina, Etna mount, Enna and Catania, with the final arrival in its Baroque historic centre there.
For fans of regularity races there will be 60 time trials, some of which will take place in the historical autodrome of Pergusa.
This year also the “Porsche Tribute” will delight the fans of “Stuttgart’s horse”, and the participation will be extended also to the modern sport cars of the German company.
A few weeks left to get enrolled. Participation limited to seventy crews.