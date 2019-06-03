Catania: Raid dell’Etna 2019

Get ready for the new edition! The Raid dell’Etna is coming back fromSeptember 29 to October 5 with all the charm of Sicily and its colours, scents, cuisine, historical palaces and monumental Churches. A week of tourism, relax, culture and competition accompanied by the Sicilian sun and sea. The 22nd edition will take place over a 1000 km route, and as usual it will start from the royal Palermo (including a visit to the Palatine Chapel and the Cathedral). Following the route of the fabulous Targa Florio, we will reach Mirto and then Messina. For the first time in its history, this year the Raid dell’Etna will go as far as Calabria. We will cross the Strait of Messina to visit the National Museum of Reggio Calabria and its “Riace Bronzes”, as well as the old sea town of Scilla. Then we will return to Sicily with a stop in the marvellousTaormina, Etna mount, Enna and Catania, with the final arrival in its Baroque historic centre there. For fans of regularity races there will be 60 time trials, some of which will take place in the historical autodrome of Pergusa. This year also the “Porsche Tribute” will delight the fans of “Stuttgart’s horse”, and the participation will be extended also to the modern sport cars of the German company. A few weeks left to get enrolled. Participation limited to seventy crews.