Etna: emissioni di gas nel nuovo cratere di Sud Est

Share 0 Share Share

ATTIVITA’ VULCANICA del 2019-07-27 08:19:07 UTC (ore 10:19 locali) – ETNA.

L’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Osservatorio Etneo, comunica che dalle ore 08.15 UTC, le telecamere di sorveglianza dell’INGV mostrano emissioni di gas alla base del fianco meridionale del Nuovo Cratere di Sud Est (NSEC), compatibili con l’apertura di una bocca eruttiva.

Le foto mostrano un’emissione di cenere dal NSEC alle ore 06:35 UTC, vista da Trecastagni, e il pennacchio di gas emesso dalla nuova bocca alla base del NSEC alle ore 08:24 UTC, vista da Tremestieri Etneo.



COMMUNIQUE ON VOLCANIC ACTIVITY AT ETNA, 27 JULY 2019, 08:19 h UTC (=10:19h local time)

The Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Osservatorio Etneo reports that at 08:15 UTC, the surveillance cameras of the INGV show gas emission from the base of the southern flank of the New Southeast Crater (NSEC), indicating that a new eruptive vent has opened.

Photos below show an ash emission from the NSEC at 06:35 UTC, seen from Trecastagni, and gas rising from the new vent at the southern base of the NSEC at 08:24 UTC, seen from Tremestieri Etneo.