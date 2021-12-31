venerdì , Dicembre 31 2021

SICILIA DA LUNEDÌ IN ZONA GIALLA

31 Dicembre 2021 Enna-Provincia

Passeranno in zona gialla da lunedì prossimo Lombardia, Piemonte, Lazio e Sicilia. Secondo quanto si apprende, infatti, è in arrivo l’ordinanza del Ministro della Salute per il passaggio di fascia.



