Gazzetta Ufficiale Regione Sicilia – 21/1/22: Asp Enna

Gazzetta Ufficiale Regione Sicilia – 21 gennaio 2022


DECRETO n. 1499 del 31 dicembre 2021.
Approvazione della dotazione organica e del piano triennale del fabbisogno dell’Azienda sanitaria provinciale di Enna.



