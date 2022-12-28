mercoledì , Dicembre 28 2022

Dl Rave, dalla Camera via libera alla fiducia con 206 sì

28 Dicembre 2022 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Via libera dall’Aula della Camera alla fiducia posta dal Governo sul decreto Rave. I voti favorevoli sono stati 206, quelli contrari 145 e gli astenuti 3.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).



