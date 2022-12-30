venerdì , Dicembre 30 2022

Via libera dalla Camera al decreto Rave, è legge

30 Dicembre 2022 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – L’Aula della Camera con 183 voti a favore, 116 contrari e 1 astenuto ha approvato in via definitiva il decreto rave. Il provvedimento, già approvato dal Senato, diventa così legge.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).



Versione 4b - supporto tecnico e hosting Bluermes Comunicazione Integrata
© 2022, ViviEnna mail vivisicilia.it@gmail.com