Mattarella firma il decreto Carburanti

14 Gennaio 2023 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, secondo quanto si apprende, ha firmato il decreto legge Carburanti, che viene pubblicato nella Gazzetta Ufficiale del 14 gennaio.

– foto ufficio stampa Quirinale –

(ITALPRESS).



