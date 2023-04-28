Def, dal Senato via libera a risoluzione su scostamento di bilancio

28 Aprile 2023 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – L’Aula del Senato ha approvato la risoluzione sullo scostamento di bilancio nell’ambito del Documento di economia e finanza, con 112 voti favorevoli e 56 contrari.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).



