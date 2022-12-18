domenica , Dicembre 18 2022

E’ morto l’attore Lando Buzzanca

18 Dicembre 2022 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – E’ morto a Roma, all’età di 87 anni, l’attore Lando Buzzanca. Era ricoverato nell’Hospice del Gemelli Medical Center, società benefit dell’Università Cattolica, da circa due settimane.

foto agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).



Versione 4b - supporto tecnico e hosting Bluermes Comunicazione Integrata
© 2022, ViviEnna mail vivisicilia.it@gmail.com