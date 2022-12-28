mercoledì , Dicembre 28 2022

Manovra, il Governo pone la fiducia al Senato

28 Dicembre 2022 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento, Luca Ciriani, ha posto a nome del Governo la questione di fiducia in aula al Senato sul disegno di legge di bilancio.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).



