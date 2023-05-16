A19. Si incendia un’autotreno all’altezza dello svincolo per Enna, direzione Palermo

16 Maggio 2023 Enna-Cronaca


Enna. Alle ore 5.30 circa una squadra più un autobotte a supporto del Comando di Enna sono intervenuti nella A 19 al Km 121, direzione Palermo per l’incendio di un autotreno.

Le cause sono in fase di accertamento. Illeso il conducente.






Versione 4b - supporto tecnico e hosting Bluermes Comunicazione Integrata
© 2023, ViviEnna mail ennavivi.it@gmail.com