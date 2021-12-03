venerdì , Dicembre 3 2021

ASP Enna. Hub Umberto I aperto dalle ore 8:00 alle 20:00

3 Dicembre 2021 * ASP 4 Enna

L’hub vaccinale dell’Umberto I di Enna sarà aperto domani, sabato 4 dicembre 2021, dalle ore 8:00 alle 20:00.

Nella giornata di domenica, le vaccinazioni contro il COVID saranno effettuate, come di consueto, dalle ore 8:00 alle 20:00.



Versione 4b - supporto tecnico e hosting Bluermes Comunicazione Integrata
© 2021, ViviEnna mail vivisicilia.it@gmail.com