martedì , Dicembre 7 2021

ASP Enna. HUB vaccinale presso l’Ospedale Umberto I rimarrà chiuso mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021

7 Dicembre 2021 * ASP 4 Enna

L’HUB vaccinale presso l’Ospedale Umberto I di Enna rimarrà chiuso domani mercoledì 8 dicembre 2021.



