venerdì , Dicembre 9 2022

Regionali, si voterà il 12 e 13 febbraio

9 Dicembre 2022 Italpress

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Le elezioni regionali si svolgeranno domenica 12 e lunedì 13 febbraio. Lo ha deciso il Consiglio dei Ministri, su proposta del ministro dell’Interno Matteo Piantedosi.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).



