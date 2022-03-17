venerdì , Marzo 18 2022

Camera penale di Enna: eletto Presidente l’avv. Sinuhe Curcuraci

17 Marzo 2022 Enna-Cronaca

Rinnovata la Camera Penale di Enna, dalla votazione queste le risultanze: Presidente avv. Sinuhe Curcuraci (nella foto), Segretario avv Giuliana Conte, Tesoriere avv Nunzio Buscemi, Consiglieri avv Maria La Ganga e avv Francesco Giarrizzo.



